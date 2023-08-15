Manu Samoa to face Barbarians in additional world cup warm up game

The match is an additional to Samoa’s world cup build up and was just confirmed last month after their first game against Japan.

The Manu Samoa squad boasts an impressive lineup with a heavy French accent, with no less than 13 players plying their trade in the Top 14 league. There will also be southern hemisphere club interest too, with the likes of Christian Lealiano and Lima Sopoaga also set to star after making the switch thanks to World Rugby’s new eligibility laws.

The Barbarians side will be coached by Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam.

Following their time in Brive, Seilala Mapusua’s team will head to Bayonne to take on Ireland to wrap up their world cup preparations.

Photo: Manu Samoa side PC: Seilala Mapusua/X