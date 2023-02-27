Manu Samoa finishes 5th at the Los Angeles 7s

The side won 24-19 in the 5th place play off against Great Britain.

Samoa got off to a strong start after scoring the first try of the game through Paul Eti Slater in the first minute before scoring the second try through Melani Matavao.

Great Britain fought back scoring a try through Freddie Roddick but that was not enough as Samoa bounced back with a try through Vaa Apelu Maliko to help them lead 19-7at halftime.

Great Britain displayed a great start in the second half scoring two consecutive tries before Samoa scored the final try of the match to seal the win.