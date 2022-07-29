Manu Samoa kickstart country's Commonwealth Games campaign

The sevens head coach is Brian Lima with Melani Matavao, Vaafauese Apelu Maliko and Afa Su'a all co-captains.

Besides rugby sevens, Team Samoa will also kick off their campaign in aquatic swimming, boxing and weightlifting between Friday night and Saturday night, Samoa time.

Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) President Pauga Talalelei Pauga said Team Samoa and officials arrived safely in Birmingham after three days of travelling.

"Thanks to God for everything," Pauga said.

"Team Samoa has settled in well after having to go through Covid-19 testing and accreditation."

The Manu rugby sevens team is in Pool A of the men's sevens and are up against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

The Pacific's other men's Sevens representatives Fiji open their account overnight Friday/Saturday against Zambia and then play Canada and Wales.

In the women's competition, Fiji play Scotland, South Africa and Australia in a tough group.