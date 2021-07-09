Manu Samoa names makes few changes in line-up against Tonga

Head Coach Seilala Mapusua has also made two changes to his starting 15 that took on the Maori All Blacks just last week.

Olajuwon Noa will start at blindside flanker in his debut for the side.

Tietie Tuimauga has retained his starting spot at loosehead prop.

The other new players are Neela Fomai, Tomasi Alosio, Jonah Aoina, Theo Mcfarlene and Jonathan Taumateine.

The reserve list features Seilala Lam and Ed Fidow finally getting their chance to don the blue jersey after completing their Managed Isolation Quarantine two weeks ago.

Lam and Fidow last represented Samoa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Lam will be joined on the bench by his brother Jack Lam, who is the most capped player in this side with 39 caps.

The game will be Samoa's first test match since the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Manu Samoa will take on the Ikllae Tahi at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

Manu Samoa Team List:

Tietie Tuimauga, Ray Niula, Micheal Alaalatoa, Benjamin Nee-Nee, Samuel Slade, Olajuwon Noa, Almanda Motuga, Henry Time Stowers, Auvasa Faleali’I, Rodney Iona, Neela Fomai, Henry Taefu, Stacey Ili, Tomasi Alosio, Ah See Tuala,Seilala Lam, Jonah Aoina, Kalolo Tuiloma, Theo Mcfarlene, Jack Lam, Jonathan Taumateine, D’Angelo Leuila, Ed Fidow.