Manu Samoa names squad for Hong Kong 7s

Head Coach Brian Lima has assembled a squad with outstanding players from past two tournaments.

The side features Paul Scanlan, who was an exceptional player at the Los Angeles 7s.

The 27-year-old has been awarded DHL Impact Player in five out of the total of six games they played altogether.

The line-up also features the likes of Tanu Niulevaea, Paul Eti Slater, who were both also outstanding players at the Los Angeles 7s.

Samoa will be facing Fiji in its first game on Friday, 31 March, at 8.28pm (Samoa Time).

On Saturday, the Brian Lima coached side will take on Argentina before their final pool game against Canada.

The first cup quarter-final match is at 3.02pm (Samoa Time) on 2 April.

Manu Samoa 7s squad:

Vaafauese Apelu Maliko (CC), Vaovasa Afa Su’a (CC), Steve Onosai, Paul Eti Slater, Nueli Leitufia, Motu Opetai, Pelosi Taupo, Paul Scanlan, Malo Luteru, Taunuu Niulevaea, Faafoi Falaniko, Tuna Tuitama, BJ Lima.