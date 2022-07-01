Manu Samoa out to give their best against the Aussies

Coach Seilala Mapusua said the players are aware of the huge responsibility that rests upon their shoulders when they don the blue jersey.

“Every time they put on that jersey, they know they have a responsibility. And I’m sure they will be giving it everything because we have all the good players waiting on the wings to get an opportunity.”

Mapusua added they are aware of the tough competition they will be up against when they face the Aussies.

“We are not really focused on what Australia A are doing, saying that we are aware of the world class players in their team. We are prepared for them like we are prepared for anybody else.”

Samoa will be taking on Australia A at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1pm (Fiji Time).