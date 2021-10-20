Manu Samoa pulls out of North Hemisphere tour

Lakapi Samoa Board made the decision in line with the relevant Samoa Government’s Health Special Travel Advice which acknowledged the COVID-19-related challenges in relation to players based in New Zealand.

Chief Executive Officer, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai, said “Lakapi Samoa was not able to assure or guarantee the safety of any of our players and management whilst campaigning and the current S.O.E. measures by the Government restricts the return of anyone within six months of contracting the virus.”

“This was a major obstacle to keep our borders safe. We do accept the implications and scale of consequences the pandemic can have on our small island country with its limited resources."

Manu Samoa’s Head Coach, Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua expressed disappointment and added that it is tough for the Manu Samoa players, fans and their hosting unions.

Lakapi Samoa has the full assistance of World Rugby to find any potential short-term competition solutions while increasing efforts to ensure a strong program of matches in 2022 and beyond.

Both parties are committed to secure a “Manu Samoa selection” fixture against the UK Barbarians involving Europe-based players and coaches.

Head Coach of the Manu Samoa Sevens team, Muliagatele Brian Lima said the country's strict COVID-19 measures mean they will also miss the first World Series tournaments in Edmonton and Vancouver.