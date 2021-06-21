Manu Tuilagi one of seven players added to England training squad

Tuilagi is three games into his comeback from the Achilles injury sustained in September and is the only senior player to be selected in the 36-strong group that will continue preparations at the Lensbury.

England missed his power in midfield during the autumn and Six Nations campaigns but the Sale centre could now feature in next months Tests, which are preceded by a second string international against Scotland ‘A’.

The squad has been strengthened by personnel from losing Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Sale and Bristol, but there are no players from Saracens present including Billy Vunipola.

Vunipola has joined George Ford, Ben Youngs, Jonny May and Mark Wilson in being rested, while England have supplied 12 players to the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Jones said: “We had a really good training week last week. We’ve now added some new players and are looking forward to working with them.

“The players who aren’t with us now acquitted themselves really well in training and though they are disappointed to go home, we’ve made the point to them that if they keep working hard then there will be more opportunities for them.

“We will treat the week as a Test week, everyone will work hard and be ready for a competitive game on Sunday.”

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)