Manuma Samoa off to an impressive start at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge

It was a record score and win for Manuma Samoa in 12 meetings against Tonga A.

Bitner Tafili, Melani Matavao and ET Viliamu each bagged a brace of tries and with Sam Taulapapa Ale, Meyer Vanu, Elisapeta Alofipo, Des Sepulona and Uta Taaititi also crossing, Manuma Samoa matched Fiji Warriors’ 11-try return.

Tonga A’s only points came from Sosaia Savelio’s converted try in the 55th minute.

Manuma Samoa will now face the Fiji Warriors on Monday, 8 May in what appears to be a pivotal match in determining the destiny of the title.

The World Rugby Pacific Challenge provides locally based players with an opportunity to develop their skills in a competitive environment. Twenty-three members of each 28-man squad must be aged 23 or younger at the start of the tournament with the remaining five players any age over 18.