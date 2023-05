Fiji conquered the entertaining match after scoring seven tries with four in the first half and three in the second spell.

Centre Tevita Sabola scored a double while the other tries were scored by Sireli Masiwini, John Muller, Seremaia Komailevuka and Jonathan Sovasova.

Samoa won their first game 69-7 against Tonga A.

They will meet Junior Japan in their next game while the Warriors will play Tonga A on Saturday.