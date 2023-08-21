Manusina to face Black Ferns development side ahead of new competition

The Manusina are set to face-off against the Black Ferns XV in Auckland next month as they prepare for the start of World Rugby's much anticipated ew women's 15s rugby competition - WXV - in October.

The Samoa Rugby Union said the fixture versus the New Zealand development team would be "a unique opportunity" for supporters of rugby "to witness the relentless determination and skill that define the women's rugby landscape".

"The match will provide an early glimpse into the form and strategies of Manusina as they gear up for the upcoming WXV2 competition in October," the union said.

In May, World Rugby unveiled its plans to "raise the standards" of women's rugby and launched WXV - an 18-team, three-tier competition: WXV1, WXV2, WXV3.

The sport's governing body said WXV was "aimed at increasing the competitiveness, reach and impact of elite women's rugby" as they embark on their journey for the Rugby World Cup 2025.

The Samoa Rugby Union said facing the Black Ferns XV will prepare Manusina for WXV2, the level in which they will be playing in, in October.

"Manusina is up for the challenge and will use this match against the Black Ferns XV's as a way for our head coach to test a few combinations and expose some of the local girls to great rugby with a great opponent."

Manusina head coach Mataafa Ramsey Tomokino said the Black Ferns XV would be "a key build up" match before finalising their team for the WXV2 competition in Cape Town, South Africa.