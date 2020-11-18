 

Maroons’ Game I hero forced into change; Foxx firms for Blues

BY: Loop Pacific
11:12, November 18, 2020
The Maroons have been rocked by another pre-game injury with star winger Xavier Coates ruled out with a groin complaint with Wayne Bennett shuffling his starting team.

Kurt Capewell will to start in the back row, with Edrick Lee and Valentine Holmes on the wings, Corey Allan at fullback and Dane Gagai and Brenko Lee in the centres.

“Cameron (Munster) passed everything and we’re very satisifed with where he’s at,” Bennett said.

“We won’t know until this morning to see if he (Xavier Coates) can train. He’s 50/50 at the moment.

“Edrick Lee will come in.”

“We’ll get (Brenko Lee) through training today, we’re confident we’ll do that. He was good on Sunday, so pretty confident he’ll play.”

“Corey Allan fullback. (Capewell) will start on the left edge.”

     

