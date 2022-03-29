Moana Pasifika captain Jack Lam 'really leads through action’

Jack Lam, who will captain Moana Pasifika for the first time in place of Sekope Kepu, says he hopes the team's win will give them the momentum to carry through against the Blues.

Lam says it's an opportunity for himself as well as the rest of the team.

"Very excited as well for us in this group. Obviously a pretty short turn around for us - was it 3 days ago - the boys had played and put a pretty big effort in, so there'll be a couple changes for this game with those boys pulling out with injuries and whatnot."

Moana Pasifika's Head Coach is backing Lam to be a really good captain against the Blues.

Aaron Mauger says Lam leads with action and not just words.

"Jack's a part of our leadership group along with Sekope, Christian, Ereatara Enari as well who's our vice-captain so we've got some strong leadership there.

“Jack will have to make some pretty important decisions but he's a guy that really leads through action and the guys look up to him and they've all inspired him in that way."

Lam is also hoping for a big turnout of fans at the game.

"Would be awesome to have everyone there at the game or anyone who can make it to the game.

“Families and friends, yea this is for all of us Pasifika so hopefully we do another awesome performance and yea it'll be awesome to do it in front of a big crowd."

The game against the Blues kicks off at 7:05pm at Mt Smart Stadium.