Moana Pasifika's Covid postponed matches re-scheduled

Moana Pasifika were supposed to kick off the tournament last month against the Blues but the match was postponed after several players in the squad went down with Covid-19.

The match will now be played on 29 March at Mount Smart Stadium while the game against the Chiefs will be played in Hamilton on 12 April.

"It was always our intention to reschedule the matches and it's a great result for the integrity of the competition," said the NZR's Chris Lendrum.

"We acknowledge the short turnarounds are not ideal, but we believe we've reached the best possible outcome in terms of fairness and player welfare."

"The basic principle was to reschedule the matches in weeks where the Blues or Gallagher Chiefs were already playing Moana Pasifika. This means the teams will play each other twice in a week, but they will all have the same rest period between matches."

Lendrum also noted Moana Pasifika would have the bye round in Round 8, directly between their two short turnarounds.

"Moana Pasifika have been desperately unlucky with a third postponed match against the Hurricanes this weekend, but that's Covid. I can only applaud the club for the way they have dealt with adversity, and I think that character showed when they took the field for the first time last week."

The revised schedule for Rounds 7 and 9:

Round 7

Tuesday 29 March, Moana Pasifika v Blues, Mt Smart Stadium, 7.05pm

Friday 1 April, Crusaders v Highlanders, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 7.05pm.

Saturday 2 April, Blues v Moana Pasifika Eden Park, Auckland 7.05pm.

Round 9

Tuesday 12 April, Chiefs v Moana Pasifika, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 7.05pm.

Friday 15 April, Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 7.05pm.

Saturday 16 April, Moana Pasifika v Chiefs, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland 7.05pm.