More French players test positive

Captain Charles Ollivon will miss the game after contracting the virus, along with the nine other France players who have tested positive so far.

Les Bleus are top of the Six Nations table after winning their opening games against Italy and Ireland.

If the match at the Stade de France cannot go ahead, it is thought they will try and re-arrange it for the following weekend when there are no games currently scheduled.

Ollivon, Brice Dulin, Cyril Baille, Romain Taofifenua and Peato Mauvaka tested positive today.

Mauvaka is the only one of the 10 players to have contracted the virus who did not feature in the matchday 23 for the round two win over Ireland.

The French Rugby Federation said two members of backroom staff were also considered "suspicious cases" after their tests.