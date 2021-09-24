Murrayfield sold out for arrival of Springboks

It will be the first time since March 2020 that Scotland will play in front of a full stadium, with Jacques Nienaber’s South Africa providing some stiff opposition in the third match of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series on Saturday 13 November.

Scotland have been victorious in five out of their 19 encounters with the Boks to date, but haven’t won against them since a 21 – 17 in the capital stadium in 2010.

“This is great news that we have our first sell-out crowd in 20 months already for one our 2021 Autumn Nations Series matches,” said Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend. “It always lifts the team when they know they will be playing in front of full crowd, and it means so much more that our fans are back supporting us for what will be a real test against the current World Champions.

“We have missed being able to represent our country in front of family, friends and our loyal supporters who have backed the team from their living rooms in recent months.

“All four ANS matches present us with an exciting and different challenge and as a group we are looking forward to maintaining our progression, in front of our home fans.”

The last time that Scotland took on South Africa was in 2018, again in front of a full house, where the visitors came out on top in a 20 – 26 tussle in the Scottish HQ.