Nepo Laulala celebrates career milestone

Born in Samoa, Laulala is a former student of Wesley College, south of Auckland. He earned his first call up for the All Blacks in 2015 but missed out on making the squad to the Rugby World Cup (RWC) that year. However, he did make it into the 2019 All Blacks team which finished third at the RWC that year.

After making his super rugby debut for the Crusaders in 2013 and a move to the Chiefs in 2016, Laulala made a shift to the Blues in 2021 till now. The 100th cap milestone is a true testament to the 31 year olds hard work over the years.

Tagata Pasifika reports it was a special moment for the tighthead prop, surrounded by family and friends after their massive win over the Highlanders on Saturday night.

The gentle giant soaking up the moment but remaining humble as always.

“You know I never really thought about it,” Laulala said.

“I thought I was going to leave New Zealand without even getting my 100. It took me a while to get here through many injuries, but I am grateful for what this game has done for me and my family”.

Laulala and the Blues kicked off their season in style with their thrashing of the Highlanders in Dunedin. They now travel to Melbourne for the “super round” this week to take on the Brumbies.

Nepo Laulala celebrated 100 Super Rugby caps last weekend. Photo: Super Rugby Pacific