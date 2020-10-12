Nigel Owens makes costly mistake on journey to Cork after Pro14 game

Owens was on the whistle in Thomond Park as Munster edged out Edinburgh by two points thanks to a late CJ Stander try.

But the Welsh referee took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that when travelling to Cork after the game, he missed his turn and ended up near the popular tourist town of Tralee in neighbouring County Kerry.

The missed turn added over an hour to Owens’ journey, an unfortunate mistake after taking charge of the late 7.35pm kick-off.

“Should have (taken) geography in school. Must have missed the turning for Cork on way back from the match in Limerick,” Owens tweeted.

“I was was not far from Tralee before I noticed. Nightmare and extra hour plus drive back then.”

Maybe the only source of consolation was that Twitter provided plenty of understanding, with Owens far from the first person to end up driving down the wrong road late at night in the south of Ireland.

Hopefully Nigel was at least able to have a lie-in on Sunday morning.