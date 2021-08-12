One change for All Blacks for second Bledisloe Cup test

Will Jordan comes into the run on side for injured centre Anton Lienert-Brown. Jordan will start on the right wing, with Sevu Reece moving to the left wing and Rieko Ioane moving from the left wing to centre.

Lienert-Brown has been ruled out with a knee injury.

David Havili remains at second-five and Damian McKenzie remains at fullback.

Halfback TJ Perenara is in the reserves and returns to the matchday 23 for the first time this year.

The selectors have gone with the same forward pack named to start in the first Bledisloe Cup Test win last weekend at Eden Park, with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho coming onto the reserves bench for Dane Coles, and Scott Barrett also returning as reserve lock.

Coles picked up a calf injury in last weekend's warm-up, while Barrett, who was replaced last weekend by Patrick Tuipulotu after feeling unwell, has recovered to take his place.

Coach Ian Foster said Coles will be out for four to six weeks.

Brodie Retallick and captain Sam Whitelock are the starting locks, with Ardie Savea at No.8, Dalton Papalii at openside and Akira Ioane at blindside.

The front row remains the same, with George Bower and Nepo Laulala at prop and Codie Taylor at hooker for his 60th test.

It will be Retallick's 85th test and Perenara's 70th.

The All Blacks coach Ian Foster said the team are looking forward to the challenge of protecting their Eden Park record, where they haven't lost to the Wallabies since 1986.

"We're all excited to be returning to Eden Park for the second Bledisloe Cup Test. It's been a very 'forward looking' week. We were delighted with the result last weekend and obviously had some things that we had to work on this week so that has kept us focussed."

Foster said there was huge motivation amongst the team ahead of this weekend.

"We know that Australia will be disappointed with the result and will lift. It's a do or die game for them.

"But the Bledisloe Cup means a lot to us. It's an historic trophy and it's easy for people to take it for granted based on results in recent years, but throughout history it has been a hard Cup to win, so it's hugely important."

The All Blacks matchday 23 is (Test caps in brackets):

1. George Bower (4)

2. Codie Taylor (59)

3. Nepo Laulala (32)

4. Brodie Retallick (84)

5. Samuel Whitelock (126) - captain

6. Akira Ioane (5)

7. Dalton Papalii (6)

8. Ardie Savea (51)

9. Aaron Smith (100)

10. Richie Mo'unga (25)

11. Sevu Reece (11)

12. David Havili (6)

13. Rieko Ioane (38)

14. Will Jordan (5)

15. Damian McKenzie (31)

16. Samisoni Taukei'aho (2)

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe (19)

18. Angus Ta'avao (17)

19. Scott Barrett (42)

20. Luke Jacobson (6)

21. TJ Perenara (69)

22. Beauden Barrett (92)

23. Jordie Barrett (26)