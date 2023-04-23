Poor starts again prove costly for Drua

The Drua went down 50-17 at FMG stadium in Hamilton on a wet and soggy night on Friday in their Super Rugby Pacific match.

RNZ reports it left Mick Byrne lamenting the poor start to the game.

"Obviously the scoreboard was disappointing tonight but when we get back, we have four of our last six games at home," he said.

"We`ve building nicely through the year but the boys are going to look forward to getting on the plane tomorrow and getting home.

"We`ve got to look at putting more time into those clinical aspects just doing the restarts and just practising them," he said.

"I need to be better on that side, I'm the head coach and next week we`ll make sure we start well.

"Here we dropped the first one (of the restarts), then we dropped another one, we can't play like that, we need to iron out those things going home."

For the Chiefs it was their eighth successive win but they had to battle hard to overcome the Drua.

Conditions were awful after hours of heavy rain in Waikato, but the Chiefs banked the bonus-point win to extend their lead on top of Super Rugby table to five points from the second-placed Brumbies.

The Chiefs needed late tries from locks Brodie Retallick and Tupou Vaa'i to manage that with Etene Nanai-Seturo adding another after the hooter which flattered the scoreline.

The Drua will be set for a different climate next Saturday. They are welcoming the Blues to Lautoka and the warmer and humid conditions will suit them better.

They will be desperate for a win in the remaining games they have at home and currently sit outside the playoff eight in ninth position.

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 50 (Cortez Ratima, Shaun Stevenson, Kaylum Boshier, Damian McKenzie, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; McKenzie 5 con) Fijian Drua 17 (Elia Canakaivata, Michael Naitokani, Ilaisa Droasese tries; Teti Tela con). HT: 31-12.

Chiefs forward Kaylum Boshier. Photo: Photosport