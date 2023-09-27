Powerful winger picked to start for Samoa against Japan

In the back-row, Taleni Seu will feature after an impressive display off the bench last week, covering 25 meters, including 20 meters gained past the gain-line, in just 26 minutes.

Sa Jordan Taufua is set to start as number eight, replacing former All Black Steven Luatua. This marks Taufua’s first start since November 2022, with his test rugby appearances this season limited to under 40 minutes in each of his three caps as a substitute.

The centre pairing will see Alai D’Angelo Leuila alongside Tumua Manu for only the second time, the first being in July 2022 against Fiji in Lautoka.

On the right-wing, Ed Fidow will start, taking over from Nigel Ah-Wong. Impressively, eight of Fidow’s 12 test tries have been scored when starting on the right-wing.

Among the match-day 23, there are 11 players who participated in Samoa’s 24-22 victory against Japan earlier this year, including eight in the starting XV: Paul Alo-Emile, Taleni Seu, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali’ifano, Tumua Manu, Ed Fidow, Duncan Paia’aua, and Danny Toala.

SAMOA TEAM TO FACE JAPAN AT THE STADE DE TOULOUSE

1 James Lay

2 Seilala Lam

3 Paul Alo-Emile

4 Chris Vui (c)

5 Theo McFarland

6 Taleni Junior Agaese Seu

7 Fritz Lee

8 Sa Jordan Taufua

9 Jonathan Taumateine

10 Christian Leali’ifano

11 Ben Lam

12 Alai D’Angelo Leuila

13 Tumua Manu

14 Ed Fidow

15 Duncan Paia’aua

Replacements:

16 Sama Malolo

17 Jordan Lay

18 Michael Alaalatoa

19 Steven Luatua

20 Alamanda Motuga

21 Melani Matavao

22 Neria Fomai

23 Danny Toala