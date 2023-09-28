Riley starts at centre - Japan name team to play Samoa

Dylan Riley starts at outside-centre in place of Tomoki Osada and Lomano Lemeki comes in at full-back for the injured Semisi Masiresa, the two changes to his starting 15 from the team that lost to England.

1 Keita Inagaki

2 Shota Horie

3 Jiwon Gu

4 Jack Cornelsen

5 Amato Fakatava

6 Michael Leitch

7 Pieter Labuschagne

8 Kazuki Himeno (c)

9 Yutaka Nagare

10 Rikiya Matsuda

11 Jone Naikabula

12 Ryoto Nakamura

13 Dylan Riley

14 Kotaro Matsushima

15 Lomano Lemeki

Replacements:

16 Atsushi Sakate

17 Craig Millar

18 Asaeli Ai Valu

19 Warner Dearns

20 Kanji Shimokawa

21 Naoto Saito

22 Seungsin Lee

23 Tomoki Osada

Head coach Jamie Joseph has made two changes to his starting XV from their 34-12 loss against England both in the back-line with Dylan Riley replacing Tomoki Osada in the centres and Lomano Lemeki replacing Semisi Masiresa at full-back.

There are four players in this team who will play Samoa at the Rugby World Cup for the third time – Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki, Michael Leitch and Kotaro Matsushima all played against them at both RWC 2015 and 2019.

Amato Fakatava scored in his test debut against Samoa this year, making a team-high 90 metres and six defenders beaten from eight carries. He was one of only three Japanese players to make a line break in the match. In defence, he did not miss a tackle completing all 10 attempts and forcing one tackle turnover in contact.

Lomano Lemeki will make his first start since 23 October, 2021 against Australia. He played 74 minutes off the bench last game against England, making the second-most carry metres past the gain-line for Japan (54).

Jack Cornelsen made two lineout steals against Samoa earlier this year, and has made four in two appearances at RWC 2023. He and Michael Leitch are the only two Japanese forwards to have played every minute of the tournament so far.

Seungsin Lee will make his Rugby World Cup debut if he comes off the bench. He scored 17 points against Samoa when they last met in July, kicking all six attempts from the kicking tee (five penalty goals and one conversion).