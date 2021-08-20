Rugby Australia hopeful of Perth Bledisloe

But plans for the four-team Rugby Championship, also including world champions South Africa and Argentina, being played solely in Perth look to have been knocked on the head.

The Bledisloe match is scheduled for Optus Stadium on August 28, however doubts surfaced with the All Blacks caught up in New Zealand’s snap lockdown on Tuesday.

Following the outbreak the West Australian government changed the border arrangements so all arrivals from New Zealand must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The Wallabies flew straight to Perth on Sunday following their second Cup defeat in Auckland before the change in quarantine measures.

WA Premier Mark McGowan gave no guarantees the match would go ahead but said the All Blacks could be placed in a quarantine bubble similar to protocols used for as interstate AFL teams.

That means that while isolated in hotels, players are be allowed out to train and to play.

The Rugby Championship matches involving the Wallabies are slated for September at the SCG, Suncorp Stadium, Newcastle and a clash with Argentina in Canberra on October 2.

Given the COVID-19 outbreaks in NSW and ACT, SANZAAR was considering hosting all four teams and matches in Perth, with double-headers over four consecutive weekends.