Rugby World Cup 2023 Preview: Samoa

They haven’t reached the quarter-finals in the 21st century but this looms as their best shot yet.

The presence of Christian Leali’ifano, Lima Sopoaga and Duncan Paia’aua adds real depth to the playmaking ranks that they arguably haven’t had in a long time.

Combine that with several players gaining crucial Super Rugby experience with Moana Pasifika and you have the makings of a team heading to France with nothing to lose and everything to gain

How they qualified

Qualified as ‘Oceania 1’ after winning 79-28 against Tonga in the playoffs

Recent form

Samoa have flown under the radar in terms of their form revival in the past 18 months.

They claimed the 2022 Pacific Nations Cup with three straight wins, including one over Australia A.

The side struggled against Italy before rebounding with wins over Georgia and Romania.

The loss to Fiji will sting but their performances against Japan and Tonga show they have the talent to threaten at this World Cup.

They defeated the Barbarians before going down to Ireland to conclude their preparations.

Squad

European-based forwards Chris Vui and Michael Alaalatoa were named co-captains as Samoa on Sunday named three former All Blacks in their Rugby World Cup squad.

Bristol loose forward Vui and Leinster prop Alaalatoa were included in a 32-man squad for the tournament starting in France on September 9, with one player still to be confirmed.

Coach Seilala Mapuusa named three former New Zealand internationals -- fly-half Lima Sopoaga, flanker Steven Luatua and prop Charlie Faumuina -- while fly-half Christian Leali'ifano represented Australia at the 2019 World Cup.

Backs: Neria Foma'i, Alai D'Angelo Leuila, Nigel Ah Wong, Ben Lam, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Duncan Paia'aua, Lima Sopoaga, Christian Leali'ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Ereatara Enari, Melani Matavao.

Forwards: Fritz Lee, So'otala Fa'aso'o, Jordan Taufua, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Fai'ilagi, Steven Luatua, Taleni Seu, Chris Vui (co-capt), Sam Slade, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu'uese, Charlie Faumuina, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Alaalatoa (co-capt), Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai