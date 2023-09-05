RWC2023: rugby league heroes are inspiring Manu Samoa

While the Manus had reached two quarter-finals at previous Rugby World Cups - in 1991 and 1995 - their rugby league counterparts took the world by storm last year when they reached the final of last year's Rugby League World Cup.

They became the first Pacific team to achieve that feat.

Former Manu star centre Seilala Mapusua, now head coach of the side, has been in France with his warriors for the last month.

Not far from their mind is the achievement that Samoans all over the world celebrated last year when Toa Samoa made history.

That is enough inspiration for Mapusua's charges, who meet Chile on September 17 in their opening pool match.

The Samoans are in a pool that also includes Japan, who they defeated 24-22 in a close encounter during the Pacific Nations Cup series in July, sixth-seeded Argentina and eighth ranked England.

While current form puts Argentina as the hot favourites ahead of an English side that has struggled in their build-up campaign, Mapusua knows that all their opponents will be on fire on match day.

That will include Chile who ousted the United States from qualifying.

This is the South Americans first-ever match at a Rugby World Cup and they will be determined to put on a show.

Having come through a planned campaign that has seen big improvements across the team, Manu Samoa won two out of three Tests during the PNC Series in July, beating Japan and Tonga while going down to Fiji.

They then defeated a Barbarians outfit in their first of two final warm-ups in France in August before going down fighting to No.1 side Ireland in a tough, physical encounter that saw them stand up against their Irish opponents.

But Mapusua knows that counts for nothing as the real deal is about to start.

The big focus is to qualify for their third quarter-final, and Mapusua believes it can be done.

One game at a time is how they are going to approach it.

He has professional players from the European competitions and Moana Pasifika talents.

The professionalism the players have brought into the squad has helped in their build-ups, which started in Apia on July 1.

Like Fiji and Tonga, the Manu Samoans went home to their people, got re-connected and received the blessings of their leaders before they flew out.

In France they have been working on their game plans and combinations, reviewing their opponents' performances while focusing on what they will need to be doing.