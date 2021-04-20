Sale Sharks and England centre signs new contract

The 29-year-old, who is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, scored one try in six games for the Sharks before he was sidelined.

Tuilagi joined on an initial short-term deal in July 2020, following his release by Leicester Tigers.

"The boys here at Sale are fantastic," Tuilagi said.

"The environment that the coaches and staff have created is so good for me both on and off the field.

"We're going in the right direction and it's a really exciting time to be involved with the club.

"I can't wait to get back on the field as soon as possible so I can help the boys."

Samoa-born Tuilagi has 43 England caps, the last of which came in the 2020 Six Nations.