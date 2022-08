The side won the semifinal over the tough Canadian team 19-17, this morning.

The side bowed out of the medal contention after going down to Australia 7-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Brian Lima coached side was remarkable from the beginning of the campaign in the sport after defeating host nation England 34-0 in their opening game.

The men in blue went also defeated Sri Lanka 44-0 after losing to New Zealand 19-17.