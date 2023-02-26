Samoa beats hosts in their LA 7s opener

The Brian Lima coached side score a try in the first three minutes after Paul Scanlan managed to break through the USA defence line with his brilliant footwork.

Scanlan continued to find his way again through the host’s defence line two minutes later to help Neueli Leitufia score another try for Samoa.

Samoa managed to cross the white line again for a third try before they led 21-7 at halftime.

USA’s lone try of the first half was scored by Malachi Esdale.

Samoa’s last try of the match was scored by Tuna Tuitama after two tries from USA in the second half.

Samoa will play Chile at 10:12am followed by New Zealand vs USA at 10:34am (Samoa Time).

Samoa will then play New Zealand in their final pool game at 1:30pm (Samoa Time).