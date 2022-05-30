Samoa finishes fourth place at the London 7s

The team had a strong start after Paul Scanlan scored a try straight after the kick-off.

Fiji replied moments later with a try from Elia Canakaivata and Napolioni Bolaca battling the defence line from the men in blue with a strong run that led to a try between the sticks.

Fiji led at halftime 24-7.

Fiji started to become lax and Samoa took advantage of this.

It didn’t take long for Maliko and Uaina Sione to cross the Fijian tryline and put Samoa back in the game.

Fiji’s Josua Vakurubuli scored the winning try after fending off the Samoan defenders.

Australia won the London 7s title after defeating New Zealand 19-14 in the final.