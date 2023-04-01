Samoa loses opening HK 7s game to Fiji

It was a shaky start by both sides with a few handling errors in the first two minutes before Joseva Talacolo marked his return for Fiji at the World Series with the first try following some powerful work by Josese Batirerega.

Samoa had a few scoring chances but Fiji’s defense made the difference in the first seven minutes for a converted try lead at the break under wet conditions.

However, it was Waisea Nacuqu who sliced through the defense in the 4th minute before teaming up with Ponipate Loganimasi who released Filipo Bukayaro to score.

Fiji was leading 12-0 when the Samoans scored a converted try but it wasn’t enough as time ran out.