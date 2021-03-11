 

Samoa Rugby appoints new national 15’s team manager

BY: Loop Pacific
10:20, March 11, 2021
Su’a Hesed Ieremia is the new Manager of the Samoa national 15’s side.

He was appointed by Samoa Rugby Union.

Su’a is currently the Media and Communications Officer for Samoa Tourism Authority.

He is well known in the rugby fraternity, as he is also the Team Manager from the Big Island of Savaii – affiliated to the successful Ott Constructors Tamauli Rugby Club.

Su’a brings to the role a passion for rugby, complemented by extensive administrative experience in organising events at the national and regional level.

He was recommended by the panel, which comprised two independent members, and Manu Samoa Head Coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua.

     

