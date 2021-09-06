Samoa set to review rugby 7s programme

The men's circuit is set to resume in Canada this month with back to back tournaments in Vancouver and Edmonton that will determine the 2021 series champion.

But Samoa has joined a number of top teams, including Olympic medallists Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, in opting to skip the upcoming events because of the ongoing effects of the global pandemic.

World Rugby has confirmed the Singapore and Cape Town legs will not take place this year due to the impacts of Covid-19, while back to back tournaments in Dubai, in November and December, set to kick off the 2022 World Series for both men and women.

The Sydney and Hamilton tournaments in January have also been scrapped, with the full season schedule set to be confirmed by the end of the month.

Lakapi Samoa's General Manager of High Performance, Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun, said the cancellation of so many tournaments could force them to make some tough decisions.

"We will have to review our sevens programme."

Even if a full slate of tournaments was announced, Samoa's strict Covid-19 measures could force the Manu 7s to remain on the road indefinitely, Seumanu explained.

"Our Government (has) yet to announce passenger flight entering Samoa and leaving for the remaining months of the year so its a tough call to make."

It's been 18 months since the last World Series tournament in Vancouver, before Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the rest of the 2020 season.

Samoa competed in the Olympic repechage tournament in Monaco in June and an extended 20-man Manu Samoa 7s squad is continuing to train in Apia under head coach Muliagatele Brian Lima.

But Seumanu said the players are all out of contract and are being paid a daily allowance.

"None are contracted due to Covid uncertanity. All were on a daily allowance system," he said.

"We have been training full on since pre and post Monaco with full allowance covered by Lakapi Samoa."

Whether the Manu 7s continue to train will be determined later this week.

Meanwhile the Fiji men's and women's sevens teams are still on an extended break after their Olympic medal success in Tokyo.

The Fiji Rugby Union confirmed last week the men would miss the upcoming tournaments in Canada as well as the Singapore leg, which has since been cancelled, and was hoping to return to action in Dubai.

