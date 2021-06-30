Samoa Sevens team denied entry to Samoa after not meeting covid protocols

Samoa media reports everyone denied travel did not meet the Ministry of Health Covid-19 requirements.

The Manu Samoa Sevens were on their way home after failing to qualify for the Olympic Games at the Monaco Sevens tournament last week.

Because they were in Europe and had travelled back through several other covid affected countries they must go through a mandatory 21 day quarantine period in New Zealand.

The report says 202 of 280 passengers were able to make the flight and are now in quarantine at MOH approved sites.