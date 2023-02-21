Samoa in tough pool at the Los Angeles 7s

The Brian Lima-coached side will be going head to head with the current World Sevens Series leaders, New Zealand in their last pool game on Sunday.

Currently in third place, Samoa will face USA in their first pool game on Sunday, before they take on Chile in their second game on the same day.

The Los Angeles 7s will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

New Zealand is currently leading the series with 85 points, South Africa in second place with 76 points ahead of Samoa in third with 68 points.

France is in fourth place with 68 points.