Semi-finalists set for Super Rugby Pacific

The Auckland based side kept the Highlanders try-less in their dominant 35-6 quarter-final win at Eden Park last night.

A red card to Highlanders hooker Andrew Makileo put his side on the back foot from the 22nd minute, but the Southerners were still in the contest at half-time, trailing 14-6.

The Blues outshone the valiant Highlanders in the second half, running in three tries to close out the contest.

Beauden Barrett finished with a brace, while Akira Ioane, AJ Lam and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck all crossed the line for tries of their own.

The win is the 14th in a row for the Blues, a club record.

They will host the Brumbies next Saturday after the Australian side outlasted the Hurricanes 35-25 on a wet night in Canberra.

Trailing 15-22 at half-time, the Brumbies turned it on in the second half, scoring two unanswered tries to prevail.

Meanwhile the Chiefs will head to Christchurch for their semi-final after beating the Waratahs 39-15 in Hamilton.

The win is the Chiefs first in the finals in five years, and was set up thanks to two tries from halfback Brad Weber.

Luke Jacobson, Alex Nankivell and Pita Gus Sowakula also scored tries as the Chiefs took the game away from the Waratahs.

Bryn Gatland was accurate with the boot, slotting four conversions and two penalties.

The Crusaders will host the match after they outclassed the Reds 37-15 on Friday night.