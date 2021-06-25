Seven new caps to start for Manu Samoa against Māori ABs

Props Albert Anae and Kalolo Tuiloma will make their international debut in the front row, either side of Blues hooker Ray Niuia.

Counties Manukau lock Samuel Slade and Hunter Wildfires number eight Olajuwon Noa are the other new faces in the forward pack, while Samoa sevens internationals Neria Fomai, Losi Filipo and Tomasi Alosio all debut out wide.

Former New Zealand Under 20s hooker JP Sauni is also set to make his first test appearance off the bench, alongside Otago prop Jonah Aoina and Samoa-based duo Theo McFarland and Elisapeta Alofipo.

Veteran flanker Jack Lam will captain the Manu in Wellington, with new skipper Michael Alaalatoa named in the reserves.

Manu Samoa head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said the two tests against the Māori All Blacks are crucial preparation for next month's Rugby World Cup qualifiers against Tonga.

"If we can show glimpses or be able to see how we want to play the game firstly and being able to execute that in the extreme pressure from the Māoris, which we're anticipating," he said.

"I think that's what success will look like, if we can see glimpses of that throughout the game and also get our boys come out of the game having a better understanding of the guy next to him and getting those connections a bit stronger."

The match at Sky Stadium will be played behind closed doors after the Wellington region was moved to alert level two on Wednesday.

Manu Samoa team manager Su'a Hesed Ieremia said they had been looking forward to playing in front of the Samoan fans in Wellington but hope supporters will still watch the game on TV.

"Apologies for what's happened but we're looking to put on a good show but also, at the end of the day, to have a formidable team at the end of the two weeks to face Tonga."

Local duo Losi Filipo and Tomasi Alosio had been set to make their test debut in front of family and friends in Wellington.

But Su'a said the occasion will still be a special one for Samoa's 11 debutants.

"Representing your country is special enough as it is and the boys know what they're doing and what they're in for," he said.

"They've put their hands up to represent and carry our national flag and represent our people."

While fans won't be able to attend the game in person, Su'a said Samoa have received plenty of local support since arriving in Wellington last week.

"We acknowledge all the fans here in the capital city: obviously the Samoan community, the High Commissioner here, who attended our traditional 'ava ceremony for the boys, and likewise everyone in Wellington has been so generous to us."

Su'a said hopefully Samoan supporters will be able to turn up in numbers for the second test against the Māori All Blacks in Auckland next weekend.

Manu Samoa team:

1. Albert Anae*, 2. Ray Niuia, 3. Kalolo Tuiloma*, 4. Benjamin Nee-Nee, 5. Samuel Slade*, 6. Henry Time-Stowers, 7. Jack Lam (c), 8. Olajuwon Noa*, 9. Dwayne Polataivao, 10. Rodney Iona, 11. Neria Fomai*, 12. Henry Taefu, 13. Losi Filipo*, 14. Johnny Vaili, 15. Tomasi Alosio*. Reserves: 16. JP Sauni*, 17. Jonah Aoina*, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Teofilo Paulo, 20. Theo McFarland*, 21. Auvasa Falealii, 22. Stacey Ili, 23. Elisapeta Alofipo*.

*on debut