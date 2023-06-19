'Similar challenge': Blues' Samoan connection to draw on World Cup feats

With the Maroons winning the series opener at Adelaide Oval, the Blues must win to ensure a decider at Accor Stadium on July 12 and while history is against NSW the Samoa stars believe there are similarities with what they achieved in England.

Like NSW, Samoa lost their opening match when humbled 60-6 by England at Newcastle’s St James Park but bounced back to defeat arch-rivals Tonga 20-18 in a gripping quarter-final, with the Blues quartet playing key roles.

The triumph set up a re-match against England before a parochial 40,489 crowd at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in London and a Crichton field goal snatched a 27-26 extra time win that set of celebrations among Samoans around the world.

“It's a bit of a similar challenge,” Luai said. “In the semi-final against England, it was like playing in their backyard and playing with all their fans against you, so it is going to be a bit of a similar concept in Brisbane

“Their fans love their footy and they're going to be into us for 80 minutes.”

Paulo, who captained Samoa at the World Cup said the tournament had helped prepare himself, Luai, To’o and Crichton for the pressure of Wednesday night’s must win Origin encounter.

“We realise that this is probably one of the biggest games in recent history for NSW Blues but we’ve got to be able to focus on our job and I think everyone understands the hostile environment we are heading into,” he said.

“A lot of us have been a part of big games and I think this group is able to be a part of something special so next Wednesday is definitely a challenge we are looking forward to.”

With Samoa Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa travelling to England for the final at Old Trafford and The Rock rallying fans around the world, the players knew they were representing something greater than them.

As captain, Paulo was the spokesman for the team and he began every press conference by speaking in Samoan.

Paulo also addressed fans in Samoan when the team returned to the Pacific nation for an official reception last December and received a rock star welcome.

“Public speaking wasn't a strong point of mine, but I guess when you get thrown into that situation you’ve got to be able to stand up and own it,” Paulo said.

“Having the Prime Minister come over to England and come into our change room is a special moment you look back at and are proud to be a part of.