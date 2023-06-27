Simon Raiwalui trims Flying Fijians squad

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has finalized his 39-member extended squad which marches into camp in Taveuni on Saturday.

Out of the 45 players named in the wider group a fortnight ago, Raiwalui has reduced the squad to 39 after all club commitments were finished.

Prop Jone Koroiduadua, Setareki Tuicuvu, Adrea Cocagi and Mesulame Dolokoto have been dropped while Haereiti Hetet and Joseva Tamani are still recovering from injury, and will be managed from outside the group by the medical staff.

Raiwalui says there were a few injury concerns and this has been reflected in the selection of the squad.

The final 33-member World Cup squad will be announced on August 8th in a special ceremony in Nadi.

July Test Series Fixtures:

Saturday 22nd July, Churchill Park, Lautoka:

12pm: Fiji Water Flying Fijians VS Tonga

Saturday 29th July, Apia Park, Apia:

12pm: Samoa VS Fiji Water Flying Fijians

Saturday 5th August, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo

10.15pm: Japan VS Fiji Water Flying Fijians

Pre-World Cup Warm-Up Matches:

Sunday 20th August, Stade de la Beaujoire, France:

7:05am: France VS Fiji Water Flying Fijians

Sunday 27th August, Twickenham Stadium, England

2:15am: England VS Fiji Water Flying Fijians