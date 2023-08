The fly-half contributed in Samoa’s strong outing after successfully kicking one conversion and two penalties.

However, Samoa fell short 13-17 against the world number one side.

Sopoaga is one of the three former All Blacks players that was named by Coach Seilala Mapusua for the Manu Samoa’s Rugby World Cup squad.

He was named alongside flanker Steven Luatua and prop Charlie Faumuin.