Springbok captain Siya Kolisi released from Stormers contract to complete switch of clubs

In a statement released this weekend, it was revealed that Western Province “did everything possible” to keep the Springboks captain from leaving, but instead he decided to part from his contract early.

Kolisi began his professional career with the union, going on to have a decorated career with the Stormers. He’ll finish his time in Cape Town as the franchises’ second-most capped player of all time, second only to Schalk Burger (123 caps).

After leading the Super Rugby side in the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, he was named as the permanent captain of the national side.

Kolisi would go on to lead South Africa to their third World Cup crown in Japan’s 2019 iteration of the tournament, which ended with a dominant win over England in Yokohama.

As part of the statement released by the Stormers, Kolisi expressed his gratitude to the Province, and the fans who supported him along the way.

“I would like to thank everyone at Western Province Rugby for what has been an incredible time in my life in which I have grown as a rugby player and a person,” Kolisi said in a statement.

“All of the coaches, management and teammates who had such a big influence on me over the last 11 years and especially the DHL Stormers Faithful and people of Cape Town and beyond who made my time with the union so special. It has been a privilege to experience their support.”

Stormers head coach John Dobson described Kolisi as being a “Stormers legend” in the same statement, as he thanked the star flanker for his contributions to the side.

“Siya Kolisi will always be a DHL Stormers legend, his story is well-known throughout the world and everyone here is grateful to have played a role in that,” he said.

“We would have loved for him to stay and finish his career where it started, but we wish him all the best.

“We have always done our best to retain the world-class talent we have at the union before looking elsewhere and we are looking forward to announcing some significant contract extension with some of our experienced players in the near future.”

It’s long been rumoured that Kolisi is set to sign with the Durban based Super Rugby side, the Sharks.