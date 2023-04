The announcement was made by Moana Pasifika in a statement ahead of the game last Friday.

According to the statement, this initiative is part of their celebration of its inaugural game on Samoan soil and their commitment of engaging with local communities to provide opportunities for young people to experience the thrill of professional rugby.

Moana Pasifika went down to the Queensland Reds 40-28.

Photo Moana Pasifika/Facebook Caption: Moana Pasifika players visited students of Vaiola College