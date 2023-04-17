Super Rugby Pacific: Moana Pasifika fall short in Apia clash

In a ten-try thriller, the visitors came out on top after 80 minutes of high-intensity rugby in front of more than 15,000 home supporters in the much-anticipated Super Rugby clash, as the hosts turned the heat on until the final whistle.

PMN News reports the result means the Reds ended their three-game losing streak, while Moana Pasifika will have to continue to seek their inaugural win in the 2023 season.

​Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger said he was happy with the way the side played despite the loss.

"They showed the fans that they can be among the big boys.

"We have enjoyed the experience, being with our families and our fans."

Mauger was happy the team lasted the 80 minutes, although they lost track for a while in the game.

"They stuck in there and were still fighting. We have a bye this week and then prepare for the Rebels in two weeks."

Local star Miracle Faiilagi, who picked up 2 thrilling tries in front of his home crowd, said it was an awesome experience despite the loss.

"I had my entire village here and my family members. It was awesome to play in front of our people," he said.

Captain Solomone Funaki said Moana were unlucky and made mistakes they should have not committed.

"Another big learning for us. Thanks to the boys for putting their hands up and getting on with the work. Congratulations to the Reds."

Moana Pasifika move into their bye week, re=grouping before facing the Melbourne Rebels at Mt Smart Stadium. ​

​Photo: Moana Pasifika Facebook ​ Caption: Neria Fomai with fans in Apia