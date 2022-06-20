Taulagi to debut for Maroons

Cowboys’ winger Murray Taulagi will make his Origin debut after being called into the squad by Queensland coach Billy Slater.

Taulagi, who was part of the extended squad for Game One, will replace the injured Xavier Coates as one of the Maroon’s two key changes with Reuben Cotter also ruled out due to a hamstring injury suffered last weekend.

Cotter’s omission will see Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow return to the squad in the only other change to the team from Origin I.

Prop Jordan McLean was also included as part of the Blues’ team for Game Two.

Broncos’ duo Thomas Flegler and Corey Oates have been added to the wider squad, along with Titans forward Beau Fermor and Warriors fullback Reece Walsh.

Walsh was set to debut for Queensland in Game Two last year before being ruled out at the last minute with injury and will join the extended squad as cover.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Coach Brad Fittler has made several changes to his squad with Jack Wighton unavailable for selection due to Covid protocols.

Cronulla powerhouse Siosifa Talakai has also been named in the squad which includes teammate Nicho Hynes, who was 18th Man for Game One.

Manly lock Jake Trbojevic who missed out on the series opener returns to the side, will return to the squad for game two and Jordan McLean is another new face, with the veteran forward yet to make his Origin debut despite playing eight Tests for Australia from 2017-18.

The Maroons take a 1-0 series lead with a 16-10 win in Sydney in the first round.