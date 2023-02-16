Teen star Philip Baselala signs full-time contract with Fijian Drua

Baselala has been awarded the contract and is being drafted into the main Drua squad.

He is part of Drua’s development squad and has been promoted to bolster the main playing squad at halfback and the front row.

At just 18 years and 4 months of age, he becomes one of the youngest players to sign a full Super Rugby Pacific contract.

In 2022, he starred as a halfback for Suva Grammar School in Fiji’s Deans competition, as well as Fiji’s U20 and the Fiji Warriors teams.

He has previously played for Fiji U18.

His inclusion comes as regular Drua halfback, Simione Kuruvoli is ruled out for most of the season so that he can recover from a shoulder surgery.