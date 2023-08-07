Three former All Blacks in Samoa squad for Rugby World Cup

Bristol loose forward Vui and Leinster prop Alaalatoa were included in a 32-man squad for the tournament starting in France on September 9, with one player still to be confirmed.

Coach Seilala Mapuusa named three former New Zealand internationals -- fly-half Lima Sopoaga, flanker Steven Luatua and prop Charlie Faumuina -- while fly-half Christian Leali'ifano represented Australia at the 2019 World Cup.

Waratahs forward Taleni Seu has also been included after a strong season for the NSW side.

Samoa open their campaign against Chile in Bordeaux on September 16, followed by matches against Argentina, Japan and England.

They reached the knockout phase in their first three World Cup appearances, in 1991, 1995 and 1999, but have failed to do so in the five subsequent tournaments.

Samoa World Cup squad:

Backs: Neria Foma'i, Alai D'Angelo Leuila, Nigel Ah Wong, Ben Lam, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Duncan Paia'aua, Lima Sopoaga, Christian Leali'ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Ereatara Enari, Melani Matavao.

Forwards: Fritz Lee, So'otala Fa'aso'o, Jordan Taufua, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Fai'ilagi, Steven Luatua, Taleni Seu, Chris Vui (co-capt), Sam Slade, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu'uese, Charlie Faumuina, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Alaalatoa (co-capt), Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai