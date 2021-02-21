Tough pools drawn for 33rd Vailima Marist 7s

Moataa has slipped in performance over the last few years, however this year, former Manu Samoa 7s legend, Lolo Lui, takes up the coaching role for the men in white.

The two teams have been drawn in Pool A alongside Satalo and Ulutoiga.

Seeded top in Pool B goes to last years runners up, Apia Maroons – captained by veteran 7’s player Tila Mealoi.

Pool B is one of the toughest pools with Laulii, SCOPA and Nofoalii.

Pool C has Tepatasi, Tamauli, SSAB Moamoa and Safotu. Two teams from the Big Island of Savaii are both in this pool.

The hosts are in Pool D with Lupesiliva, Faleolo Jets and Malie Sharks

Notably missing from the draw this year are two sides whove been part of the Marist over the years – Vaimoso and Vailele.

The 33rd Vailima Marist 7s will be held this Friday and Saturday.