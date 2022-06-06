Twelve players to debut for Manu Samoa at Pacific Nations Cup

With Manu Samoa already qualified to play in next year's World Cup, the Pacific Nations Cup serves as a venue for Head Coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua to assess the new roster.

"I'm really excited at the prospect and potential of these group of players", said Vaovasamanaia.

"We have some real experience in there and we also have some young up and coming players that are full of enthusiasm and who will add a lot to this team."

Among the uncapped recruits are former Wallaby flyhalf Duncan Paia'aua, and former New Zealand Sevens players Fritz Lee and Lolagi Visinia, who have been allowed to switch their nationalities thanks to changes in eligibility rules.

But perhaps the biggest name on paper is Lyon Flanker Jordan Taufua, whose extensive experience includes 101 appearances for the Canterbury Crusaders. Moana Pasifika star halfback Ereatara Enari is also in the mix. More players are expected to make themselves available by the end of the year.

"There's still opportunity for more players to put their hands up for the Rugby World Cup. The players have to want to come and play for Manu Samoa first and foremost. For the undecided, they're giving opportunities for others to impress in front of coaches and put their best foot forward," said Vaovasamanaia.

"There are more players who will make themselves available but I'm trying to build for the Rugby World Cup from now and we don't have a lot of games as it is."

Manu Samoa's first game kicks-off on 2 July against Australia in Suva, Fiji. They will later face hosts Fiji who are yet to announce their team, and a star-studded Tongan side that boasts the likes of Malakai Fekitoa and Israel Folau.