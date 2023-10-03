Two confirmed, six out of Rugby World Cup

Six places in the last eight are still to play for and it’ll be determined this weekend.

Namibia, Tonga, Romania, Georgia, Portugal and Chile are no longer in contention for a top eight finish.

12 teams including the Fiji Water Flying Fijians will now battle for the six remaining quarter-final spots.

France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, Japan, Argentina and Samoa are the other nations that have a chance of qualifying.

Teams who finish in the top three from their pools also secure automatic qualification for Rugby World Cup 2027.

The Flying Fijians play Portugal on Monday at 7am in Toulouse.