Warriors kick-start season with win

The first daytime kick-off of the new season happened in 30C temperatures, which brought the NRL's heat rule into force. Players were allowed a drinks-break midway through each half.

It took 25 minutes for the first points to emerge. And it came via new signing, former Rabbitoh Bailey Sironen, with Kodi Nikorima converting.

A slim 6-0 lead by the Warriors was never going to guarantee a win and when Kevin Proctor and then Anthony Don got over the line within three minutes of halftime, that prophecy was ringing true. But both were disallowed for a knock-on and forward pass respectively.

But the Warriors went further ahead after Leeson Ah Mau scored his first try for the club. He's played only 26 games over the past two years - because of injury - since leaving St George Illawarra.

His barge-over near the uprights extended the lead to 12-0. It soon went to 18-0 when Nikorima backed up Bunty Afoa to score untouched.

However, there was one sour note was halfback Chanel Harris-Tevita was placed on report for tripping.

The best news for the Titans came in the final 10 minutes when winger Corey Thompson scored their only try.