Warriors to play at home in August

The club will play their round 22 NRL game against the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs on Sunday 15 August in Auckland.

The match will also double as a farewell for captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who will be eyeing his last home game before he finishes up with the Warriors and switches to play rugby with Auckland and the Blues.

Warriors ceo Cameron George said the homecoming game would reward not only the club's players, staff and sponsors but especially the legion of long-suffering families, members and fans.

"This is going to be one of the biggest and certainly most emotional days in our great club's history," he said.

"There's no doubt these will be the hottest tickets in town. What we want now is to see Mount Smart Stadium packed to the rafters to support the team and to farewell Roger.

"The club as a whole has made huge sacrifices to keep the competition going during the Covid-19 pandemic but it's our families, members and fans back home in New Zealand who have suffered the most through not being able to connect with their team. Their continued support and patience has been incredible."

The match will end a drought of one year, 11 months and 16 days - 17,180 hours - between games at Mount Smart Stadium,

The Warriors' last encounter at their home ground was against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on 30 August 2019.

By the time they meet the Bulldogs on August 15, they would have played their last 20 home games in Australia.

The Warriors are yet to confirm when the team will return to New Zealand for this match.

The players had previously said they wanted to remain in Australia to see out the season which was backed by Cameron last month.